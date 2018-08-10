China protests against signing of US defence act

Beijing, Aug 14 (IANS) China on Tuesday expressed strong dissatisfaction with the US government as it passed and signed a new defence legislation that was seen as targeted at Beijing.

US President Donald Trump on Monday signed the National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2019 into law. The bill included clauses such as directing a whole-of-government strategy on China and submitting the assessment and plan on strengthening Taiwan’s force readiness.

Beijing urges Washington to abandon its Cold War mentality and the concept of a zero-sum game, and objectively view its relations with China, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

“China has repeatedly made clear its position and lodged solemn representations with the US,” he added.

Lu called on the US to adhere to the one-China policy and the principle of the three joint communiques, as well as not to implement the negative China-related clauses to avoid damaging relations and bilateral cooperation in key areas.

–IANS

soni/bg