China reports 1,287 confirmed cases of coronavirus pneumonia

Beijing, Jan 25 (IANS) Chinese health authorities announced Saturday that 1,287 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), including 237 in critical conditions, had been reported in the country by the end of Friday.

The pneumonia situation had resulted in 41 deaths, including 39 in central China’s Hubei Province, one in north China’s Hebei Province and one in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, according to the National Health Commission, the Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 1,965 suspected cases had also been reported.

–IANS

rs/