China suffers more trade probes from US in 2016

Beijing, Feb 9 (IANS) Chinese exporters suffered a total of 20 trade remedy probes initiated by the US in 2016 — an 81.1 per cent increase year-on-year, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

The 11 anti-dumping and 9 anti-subsidy investigations involved $3.7 billion, up 131 per cent from 2015, the ministry said.

Recently, the US published a series of trade remedy rulings involving Chinese products, including truck and bus tyres as well as imports of Chinese stainless steel sheet and strip.

China suffered 140 trade remedy measures from the United States as of the end of 2016, including 102 anti-dumping and 38 anti-subsidy measures, according to the data.

Last year, Chinese exporters suffered a record 119 trade remedy probes, initiated by 27 countries or regions, a 36.8 per cent increase year-on-year.

–IANS

gsh/dg