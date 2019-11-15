China summons US embassy official over Hong Kong bill

Beijing, Nov 20 (IANS) China on Wednesday summoned a US embassy representative to protest against the US Senate’s approval of a bill aimed at protecting human rights in Hong Kong amid the ongoing unrest in the China-administered financial hub.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry summoned William Klein, acting charge d’affaires of the US Embassy in China after the US Senate on Tuesday passed Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019, Xinhua reported.

“We strongly urge the US side to immediately take effective measures to prevent this act from becoming law, immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China’s other internal affairs. Otherwise, China will have to take strong countermeasures and the U.S. side must face all the consequences,” Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said.

“The US Senate’s move, which has blatantly interfered in Hong Kong affairs and China’s other internal affairs, is in serious violation of international law and basic norms governing international relations, and China firmly opposes it,” he noted.

Hong Kong is part of China and Hong Kong affairs are China’s internal affairs, brooking no interference from any foreign government or foreign forces, Ma said.

Ma stressed that the Chinese government has unswerving determination to defend national sovereignty, security and development interests, implement “one country, two systems” policy and oppose any external force in interfering in Hong Kong’s affairs.

“China hereby warns the United States that any attempt to destroy Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability or obstruct China’s development is doomed to fail and will only end up hurting itself,” he said.

