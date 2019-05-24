China thrash Thailand 3-0, reach Sudirman Cup final

Beijing, May 25 (IANS) Ten-time winners China overwhelmed Thailand 3-0 to qualify for their 13th straight Sudirman Cup final on Saturday.

China will play the final on Sunday against the winner between Japan and Indonesia who will vie for the other spot later in the day, Xinhua news reports.

The men’s doubles turned out to be a lopsided match as world’s No. 3 Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen outscored Tinn Isriyanet and Kittinupong Kedren 21-14, 21-17, helping China secure the final berth.

En route to the final, China only conceded one game by sweeping India and Malaysia in group stage, both at 5-0, and beating Denmark 3-1 in the quarterfinals.

