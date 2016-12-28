China to build more high-speed railways in 5 years

Beijing, Dec 29 (IANS) China will build more high-speed railways as part of its efforts to establish a comprehensive transport system during the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020), according to a white paper issued on Thursday.

The white paper, titled Development of China’s Transport, said China will increase the length of high-speed railways in service to 30,000 km by 2020, which will link more than 80 per cent of its big cities, the Global Times reported.

The country will renovate 30,000 km of expressways and provide tarmac and cement roads and shuttle bus services for administrative villages with the necessary conditions, while all villages will have access to mail service, it said.

China will build commuting circles of one to two hours between the central cities and between central and peripheral cities, and one-hour commuting circles between central cities and key peripheral towns.

With priority focused on public transit, China will speed up the development of its urban rail and bus rapid transit, and other means of high-capacity public transport, according to the white paper.

By 2020, intercity railway networks will be completed in several urban agglomerations including the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta areas.

The white paper said more efforts will be made in cities with 3 million or more residents to form urban rail transport networks, and about 3,000 km of new tracks will be added to the current urban rail transit system.

China will also move to build integrated transport hubs, promote the green and intelligent development of transport services and improve safety in the transport industry, it said.

The country is aiming to build a comprehensive transport network that spreads from east to west and south to north, construct passage-ways that extend beyond its borders, and develop sea routes for the 21st-Century Maritime Silk Road in the five-year period, added the white paper.

–IANS

ksk