China to develop 200km/h maglev train by 2021

Beijing, May 23 (IANS) China will develop a prototype middle-to-low-speed magnetic-levitation train with a speed of 200km/hour by 2021, its developers said Wednesday.

According to CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co. Ltd., a review committee has approved a plan for developing the maglev train and support facilities, Xinhua reported.

Design and construction will begin immediately, said Zhou Qinghe, chairman of the company.

A sample carriage will be built in 2019, and test runs are expected to be completed by 2021.

RRC Zhuzhou has built 100km/h maglev trains that have been running in China’s central province of Hunan for two years.

