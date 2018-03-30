China to launch remote sensing satellites for Pakistan

Beijing, April 3 (IANS) China is to launch two remote sensing satellites for Pakistan in June, the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALVT) said on Tuesday.

It will be the first international commercial launch for a Long March-2C rocket after it carried Motorola’s Iridium satellites into orbit in 1999, Xinhua news agency reported.

A rocket will also carry the China-France Oceanography Satellite into space in September, CALVT said. The satellite will monitor ocean wind and waves.

Long March-2C rockets are mainly used to send satellites into low Earth or Sun-synchronous orbits.

–IANS

soni/vm