China updates diagnosis and treatment plan for COVID-19

Beijing, Feb 20 (IANS) The National Health Commission (NHC) on Wednesday issued an updated version of the diagnosis and treatment plan for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The latest version of the plan abolished different epidemic-related standards inside and outside the epicenter of Hubei Province, and will only identify “suspected cases” and “confirmed cases” across the country, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The plan has been updated five times, with many effective treatment measures and considerable experience added to it to improve the treatment, according to an expert with the NHC.

Content concerning antiviral therapy and treatments for severe cases and traditional Chinese medicine treatment have also been further amended in the new version of the plan.

