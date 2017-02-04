China urges US to correct unfair duties on steel products

Beijing, Feb 5 (IANS) China urged the US to correct its unfair decision to impose high anti-dumping and countervailing duties on imports of Chinese stainless steel sheet and strip.

The US Department of Commerce said on Thursday that it had determined that imports of Chinese stainless steel sheet and strip should be subject to anti-dumping duties from 63.86 per cent to 76.64 per cent and anti-subsidy duties from 75.6 per cent to 190.71 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

China is disappointed by a series of decisions by the US related to high anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on Chinese steel products and questions its unfair investigation methods, said Wang Hejun, head of the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) trade remedy and investigation bureau.

The United States has violated World Trade Organization rules by neglecting the abundant proof offered by Chinese companies and has treated them unfairly simply because of their state-owned-enterprise status, Wang said.

According to Wang, the root cause for current challenges facing the steel sector is the sluggish world economy and shrinking demand, which calls for global cooperation instead of protectionism.

The US should abide by WTO rules and correct their unfair practices and China will take the necessary steps to protect due rights of Chinese enterprises, Wang added.

