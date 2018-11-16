China urges US to stop wagging finger at others

Beijing, Nov 18 (IANS) China on Sunday urged the United States to stop wagging fingers at others, asking it instead to make real contributions to developing countries.

“We suggest a certain country matches its words with its deeds, rather than wag the finger at others,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Sunday in response to US Vice President Mike Pence’s recent comments about Chinese aid to Pacific Island nations.

“The country should treat all countries on an equal footing no matter big or small, respect other countries’ right of following a development path that accords with their own national conditions and make real contributions to developing countries,” Hua said in a statement, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

During the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ meeting held in Papua New Guinea, Pence was quoted as saying that China’s aid to the Pacific Island countries saddled them with loans they could not afford.

Hua cited President Xi Jinping’s speeches during the APEC meeting, which stressed both international and regional cooperation should adhere to the principle of openness, development, inclusiveness and innovation, as well as rules-based approach, to cope with common challenges and achieve mutual benefits.

As the APEC has entered a critical stage of development, the Chinese side believes that all parties should demonstrate a responsible and constructive attitude, and calls for negotiation under the rules made collectively when encountering differences, rather than setting barriers, according to Hua.

She said China had conducted sound cooperation with many countries, including mutually beneficial cooperation with developing countries under the framework of South-South cooperation.

“Upholding justice while pursuing shared interests and the principle of sincerity, real results, affinity, and good faith, China has contributed to the social and economic development of these countries within its capability,” she said, adding that this kind of assistance, with no political conditions attached, had fully respected the willingness of the recipient countries and their people.

“There is not a single country getting into debt crisis due to its cooperation with China. On the contrary, they have all improved the capacity of independent development and people’s livelihood. So, the cooperation with China is widely welcomed by vast developing countries and their people.”

–IANS

