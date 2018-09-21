China-US negotiations difficult with ‘gun to the head’

Beijing, Sep 25 (IANS) A Chinese Minister said on Tuesday that it was difficult to negotiate with the US to resolve the trade war between them as Washington was figuratively putting a gun to their head.

Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen made the remarks to the media a day after Beijing and Washington imposed the largest ever tariffs on one another, further intensifying the trade war, reports Efe news.

Wang claimed that the US government had abandoned its understanding of China.

The Minister said that Chinese tariffs worth $60 billion was nothing but a countermeasure and that Beijing was left with no choice, which would be detrimental to some US sectors such as liquefied natural gas.

The US, for its part, imposed duties on Chinese imports worth $200 billion in the latest turn of events in the trade war that started in July.

–IANS

ksk/sed