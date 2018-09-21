China warns US after airspace violation in South China Sea

Beijing, Sep 27 (IANS) China on Thursday accused the US of aggravating tension in the region after an American aircraft flew into the airspace over the disputed South China Sea.

Blaming Washington for worsening military ties between the two countries, Beijing asked it to be “more mature” and warned of consequences of such actions, Efe news reported.

“China opposes military incursions into its territory and will take all necessary actions to safeguard its rights and interests in the South China Sea,” the Defence Ministry said.

“We demand the US to take a reasonable and mature attitude with sincerity and take actions to improve bilateral relationship. We ask the US to work together with China,” said Ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang at a press conference, adding that military cooperation could be a stabilizing factor for bilateral ties.

Ties between China and the US have been severely strained over an ongoing trade war as well as spiralling military tensions.

Apart from the airspace violation, Washington had also imposed sanctions on high-ranking Chinese military officials, and approved arms sales to Taiwan.

Ren said the arms sale, valued at $330 million, violated the “One China” principle and was an “interference in China’s domestic affairs”.

–IANS

soni/