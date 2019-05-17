China welcomes Khan, Modi exchanging pleasantries

Beijing, May 24 (IANS) China on Friday welcomed the exchange of pleasantries between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on the re-election of the Indian leader.

Beijing hoped the two arch-rivals would continue to show goodwill and resolve the Kashmir issue through dialogue.

“China has noted the interaction between the two leaders and we welcome that. Both the countries are important in South Asia and harmony between them serves the fundamental interests of both sides and it is the common aspiration of the international community,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang.

“We hope that the two sides can continue to show goodwill, meet each other halfway, resolve differences through dialogue, improve their relations and jointly uphold regional peace and security,” he added.

Khan congratulated Modi on Twitter on the latter’s electoral win, saying he looked forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia.

Modi responded in a similar fashion “expressing gratitude for your good wishes. I have always given primacy to peace and development in our region”.

India and Pakistan nearly went to war early this year after the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed the bombing.

China is Pakistan’s close ally and India’s disconcerting neighbour that shares its border with both the countries who have a seething dispute over Kashmir.

China has indicated to offer to broker peace between them, a proposal spurned by India on the account of Beijing’s close proximity with Pakistan.

Beijing is also constructing a multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the route of which passes through the disputed part of Kashmir held by Pakistan and opposed by New Delhi.

–IANS

gsh/soni/bg