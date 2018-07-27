China’s Infinix launches affordable smartphone

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Infinix Mobile, the online smartphone brand of China-based Transsion Holdings, on Thursday launched an affordable “SMART 2” smartphone for Rs 5,999 that comes with 18:9 “Full View” display.

“As India is undergoing rapid technology changes with 4G LTE expected to be adopted by 85 per cent of the Indian market by 2018, hence, there is a pressing need for Dual-VoLTE smartphones in the budget segment,” Anish Kapoor, CEO Infinix India, said in a statement.

“Infinix SMART 2 can enable two 4G VoLTE SIM cards active in your phone simultaneously,” Kapoor added.

The device offers 8MP low light selfie camera with dual LED flash and f/2.0 aperture and 13MP PDAF, f/2.0 main camera with LED flash.

The device houses MediaTek 6739 processor and a 3050mAh battery.

The device will be available in 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant for Rs 5,999 and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage version for Rs 6,999 on Flipkart.

