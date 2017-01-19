China’s local governments prioritise pollution control in work reports

Beijing, Jan 19 (IANS) Pollution was the “top enemy” among provincial lawmakers and political advisers at the ongoing plenary meetings across China with various local governments vowing to tackle the issue.

In Beijing, 18.2 billion yuan ($2.6 billion) will be spent to fight air pollution in 2017, according to the municipal government, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Beijing civic authorities aim to limit the annual average density of hazardous PM2.5 to around 60 micrograms per cubic metre this year.

In 2017, the city will strengthen air pollution treatment, replace coal with clean energy in 700 villages, phase out 300,000 high-polluting old vehicles, and close or upgrade 2,570 polluting factories, said acting mayor Cai Qi while delivering the city government’s work report.

Governments of neighbouring Hebei Province and Tianjin Municipality, both frequently gripped by smog, have also set specific PM2.5 density reduction targets in their work reports.

Joint pollution prevention and control among governments in the Yangtze River Delta region were highlighted at the Shanghai Municipal People’s Congress.

Regional regulators must abandon their territorial mindset and address water and air pollution by sharing information and acting in concert, said Li Dongliang, a member of the municipal people’s political consultative conference.

According to the Shanghai government report, low-efficiency land use will be limited, while domestic waste sorting and collection as well as carbon emissions trading will be promoted.

The annual average density of PM2.5 in Shanghai last year was 45 micrograms per cubic metre — down 27.4 per cent since 2013, said Zhang Quan, director of the city’s environmental protection bureau.

Northeast China’s Liaoning Province also saw a year-on-year 16.4 per cent decrease in PM2.5 density last year and 284 days with good air — 26 days more than 2015, its government work report said.

The province has dismantled nearly 6,000 coal-fired boilers and phased out over 220,000 high-polluting vehicles, which led to much better air quality during the usually smoggy winter heating season, said Yang Yudong of the provincial environmental protection department.

“The environmental protection bureau used to take a back seat at annual legislature sessions. However, as more attention has been paid to the field and more power attached to the sector, we feel both encouraged and pressured,” a local environmental official said.

