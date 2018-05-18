China’s Meitu, British Museum launch smartphone for women

Beijing, May 20 (IANS) Chinese technology company Meitu and the British Museum have launched a limited edition smartphone specifically for women that comes with Artificial Intelligence (AI) beautification technology.

The co-branded smartphone — a limited edition of Meitu’s V6 — is priced at $1,101. The device comes with ECCO leather case and a cosmetic brush set.

It has a dual-pixel front camera fitted with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) technology. It was designed with inspiration from Antoine Watteau — one of the most important and famed Rococo artists, South China Morning Post reported.

“We are not making an ordinary smartphone. It is the art of beauty. We hope that through this cooperation with the British Museum, and by combining art and technology, more people will see and experience the ‘beauty’ of life,” Yi Wei, Senior Vice-President of Meitu, was quoted as saying.

The limited edition smartphone is available in elegant purple and capital red colours to appeal to women.

