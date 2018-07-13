China’s new world heritage site limits visitors

Beijing, July 14 (IANS) Mount Fanjingshan, China’s latest entry on the Unesco World Heritage List, has been asked to limit visitors in an effort to protect the site.

According to a plan by the Guizhou provincial government, the mountain has been limited to not more than 23,480 visitors per day, reports Xinhua news agency.

Logging, quarrying and construction projects, other than for the purpose of environmental protection, are also banned in the region.

Covering a total area of 70 sq km, including 12.25 sq km of resort areas, Mount Fanjingshan was included in the list earlier in July at the 42nd World Heritage Committee meeting in Bahrain.

