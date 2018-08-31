China’s Xi to attend Eastern Economic Forum in Russia

Beijing, Sep 7 (IANS) Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the fourth Eastern Economic Forum in Russia next week, Beijing´s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Friday.

This is the first time that a Chinese Head of State will attend the forum slated to be held on September 11 and 12 in the city of Vladivostok, reports Efe news.

The participation of Xi in the forum, where the signing of important economic agreements usually takes place, is another example of the strong diplomatic ties between China and Russia, both in the fields of politics and the economy, Assistant Foreign Minister Zhang Hanhui said.

According to Zhang, China and Russia have maintained close communication and coordination on major international and regional issues, and have joined efforts to promote international equity as well as justice, peace and stability.

Xi will also hold bilateral meetings with other participating leaders through this forum, Zhang added, without giving further details.

Besides Xi, Russian President Vladimir Putin has also invited his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the meeting.

