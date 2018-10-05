Chinese authorities urged to clarify missing Interpol President’s fate

Paris, Oct 6 (IANS) Interpol’s Secretary General on Saturday asked the Chinese authorities to clarify the status of the international police organization’s President Meng Hongwei, who reportedly went missing while on a trip to China seven days ago.

Jurgen Stock said Interpol used official law enforcement channels to convey its message to the Chinese authorities and also asked them to address concerns over the well-being of Meng, Efe news reported.

“Interpol’s General Secretariat looks forward to an official response from the Chinese authorities to address concerns over the President’s well-being,” said Stock.

The International Criminal Police Organization, more commonly referred to as Interpol, is a France-based organization that links together international police forces and helps facilitate cooperation between them.

France had on Friday opened an investigation into the alleged disappearance of Meng, whose wife said he went missing on a trip to China.

There has been no news regarding his whereabouts since he left Interpol’s headquarters in Lyon for his native China on September 28.

His wife, who remained in France with their two children, reported her concerns to the police, who launched a probe.

Meng, 64, a high ranking member of China’s Communist Party, was elected as head of Interpol in 2016, replacing Mireille Ballestrazzi.

He thus became the first Chinese national to head the organization, but his nomination met opposition from activist groups critical of China’s track record on human rights.

Interpol links police forces in 192 countries and enables them to work together to fight crime on an international scale.

It provides expertise and capabilities, particularly in three main crime scenarios: Counter-terrorism, cybercrime, and organized as well as emerging crime.

–IANS

soni/