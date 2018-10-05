Chinese brand GOME enters India with 2 smartphones

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Chinese electronics brand GOME on Tuesday announced its debut in the Indian smartphone market with the launch of two smartphone “C7” and “C7Note”.

The company announced its entry in partnership with Agaston Mobile Private Limited.

“GOME is very excited to come to India. It is a market ready for benefiting from the greatest innovation. We hope to provide solutions that offer a new era of experiences, powered by technology,” said Sean Sha, CEO GOME Telecom.

Priced at Rs 5,999, the “C7” features 5.45-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a 1.5 quad-core processor paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB inbuilt storage that is expandable up to 64GB.

The “C7 Note” comes in two variants — (2GB+16GB) and (3GB+32GB) for Rs 6,999 and Rs 8,499 respectively. It features 5.99-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio and backed with a 3,500 mAh battery.

The smartphones will be available for purchase from October 20.

–IANS

