Chinese cargo plane with aid arrives in Venezuela

Caracas, May 14 (IANS) A Chinese cargo plane, carrying aid for the economically-stricken Venezuela, arrived in the capital of Caracas, the country’s Ministry of Communication told CNN.

The plane was carrying approximately 2 million units of medical equipment, including medicine and surgical medical supplies. The supplies will be distributed by agencies designated by the government of embattled President Nicolas Maduro, the Ministry said on Monday.

In March, Chinese state TV channel CGTN reported that a plane loaded with 65 tonnes of medical supplies landed in Caracas, marking the first dispatch of relief supplies to Venezuela from China.

Maduro retains the backing of China, which has repeatedly opposed any action that causes tensions or unrest in Venezuela.

While Maduro has also permitted aid deliveries from NGOs such as the Red Cross, he has refused to open Venezuela’s borders to aid from a number of countries, including Canada, the UK, Germany and the US, that recognise opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate interim president.

Venezuela’s economic crisis has led to mass human suffering marked by shortages of food and medicine, as well as widespread power outages.

–IANS

ksk