Chinese engineer found dead in embassy in Islamabad

Islamabad, June 4 (IANS) A Chinese engineer was found dead inside his country’s embassy here on Monday, media reports said.

Gayaan Chan was working as an engineer at the Chinese embassy, police were cited as saying by the Express Tribune.

According to the report, the engineer was 28 or 29 years old and had come to Pakistan in May. He was residing inside the embassy’s premises and worked for a Chinese company.

In February, a Chinese national was shot dead in a suspected targeted attack in Karachi’s Defence locality. Chen Zhu, 45, was in his car when he was attacked.

–IANS

soni/mr