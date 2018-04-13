Chinese flight diverted after crew member held hostage

Beijing, April 15 (IANS) An Air China flight was diverted on Sunday after a crew member was held hostage by a male passenger.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said the man was using a pen to threaten the crew member, reports Xinhua news agency.

Flight CA1350 landed at Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport in Zhengzhou, Henan province, at 9.58 a.m.

“The incident was successfully dealt with and passengers and crew members are safe,” the CAAC said.

The plane departed Changsha, capital of Hunan province, at 8.40 a.m. and was expected to arrive at Beijing airport at around 11 a.m.

