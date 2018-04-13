Chinese forces hold live-fire drill on southeast coast

Beijing, April 19 (IANS) An air unit of the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) ground force have held a live-fire exercise off China’s southeast coast, the ground force said on Thursday.

The Wednesday’s exercise, which involved the coordination of various types of armed helicopters, was an annual routine arrangement and tested its all-weather combat capability, Xinhua quoted the ground force as saying.

At around 9 a.m., helicopters carrying a variety of ammunition were ready to fly to designated waters. After taking off, pilots set their own courses and detected targets on the water, then assaulted floating targets and simulated ships with missiles and rocket projectiles.

The exercise was conducted throughout a complex electromagnetic environment and ended at around 11 p.m. with the landing of the last helicopter.

Sun Yongfu, deputy commander of the exercise, said the exercise was carried out in line with real combat standards, and has effectively improved the force’s capabilities to fulfil missions and tasks.

–IANS

