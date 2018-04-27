Chinese Foreign Minister in Pyongyang

Pyongyang, May 3 (IANS) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is here in North Korea and has met his counterpart Ri Yong-ho. They have discussed the current situation on the peninsula following the inter-Korean summit, media reports said on Thursday.

North Korean state news agency KCNA reported that Wang arrived on Wednesday. He is the first Chinese Foreign Minister to make an official trip to the country in 11 years. Wang was accorded a ceremonial reception on Thursday.

Wang and Ri had an “in-depth” discussion on the “friendly and cooperative” relations between the two nations. This comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met Chinese President Xi Jinping in March in Beijing.

Wang’s visit took place less than a week after the historic summit between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, when the two leaders agreed to achieve complete denuclearisation of the peninsula.

Beijing, which has supported the denuclearisation, has since shown its willingness to work with the two Koreas and the US towards a peace treaty that will replace the armistice.

–IANS

