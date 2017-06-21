Chinese Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Saturday

Islamabad, June 21 (IANS) Amidst a surge in tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will on June 24 visit Islamabad from where he will leave for Kabul.

The weekend visit is aimed at defusing tensions between the two neighbours. Wang Yi will hold talks with Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Dunya News quoted sources here as saying.

The Pakistan-Afghan rift has widened after President Ashraf Ghani’s government put the blame of the May 31 terror attack in Kabul’s diplomatic area on Pakistan.

–IANS

ahm/dg