Chinese Premier arrives in Russia for 3-day visit

St. Petersburg, Sep 16 (IANS) Chinese Premier Li Keqiang arrived here on Monday for a three-day official visit to Russia.

The visit comes as the two countries “are embracing the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties and ushering in a new era in their relations”, said Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng.

During the visit, Li and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will co-chair the 24th regular meeting between Chinese and Russian heads of government, according to Xinhua news agency.

The meeting will focus on two major objectives, according to Le. The first is to promote the implementation of the major consensus reached by the two countries’ heads of state, deepen the integration of interests and consolidate the material basis of bilateral relations.

The second is to contribute the two countries’ wisdom to and voice their support for safeguarding multilateralism, open economy and liberalization as well as facilitation of trade and investment.

Li and Medvedev will hold talks and sign a joint communique of the 24th regular meeting in St. Petersburg. The Chinese Premier is also scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

–IANS

soni/