Chinese Premier congratulates Modi on re-election

Beijing, May 30 (IANS) Chinese Premier Li Keqiang congratulated his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on his re-election on Thursday.

“With the joint efforts of both sides, relations between China and India are moving ahead and cooperation between the two countries… is deepening, which meet the common anticipation of both countries, their people and provide the stability… to the region as well as the whole world,” Li said in a congratulatory message sent to the Indian leader.

Li said that he was willing to work together with Modi to constantly enhance the closer development partnership between China and India, Xinhua news agency reported.

–IANS

