Beijing, Feb 10 (IANS) Chinese stocks opened mixed on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.01 per cent to open at 3,183.01 points.

The smaller Shenzhen Component index opened 0.02 per cent higher at 10,184.57 points, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ChiNext Index, China’s NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, was down 0.04 per cent to open at 1,913.23 points.

–IANS

ksk