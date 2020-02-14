Chinese team in Sudan lectures on treatment of COVID-19

Khartoum, Feb 20 (IANS) The 35th Chinese medical team in Sudan on Wednesday conducted a training lecture on the prevention and treatment of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in a hospital in the country’s capital Khartoum.

With the aim of enhancing the capacity of early identification, diagnosis and clinical treatment of the COVID-19 among Sudanese medical workers, the lecture was attended by more than 50 medical personnel and experts from both sides, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Having introduced the positive results of the Chinese government’s efforts in prevention and control of the novel coronavirus, Li Changhong, a doctor of the Chinese medical team, said his team has fully communicated with the Sudanese Ministry of Health over the disease and visited the Khartoum Teaching Hospital to check their measures of prevention, control and quarantine.

Zheng Xi, an acupuncture doctor of the Chinese medical team, gave a detailed and vivid explanation on the protection for doctors and individuals from the novel coronavirus and the treatment process of fever patients.

For her part, Nagah Mohamed, an expert in infectious disease prevention and control at the Sudanese Ministry of Health, hailed the effective response by the Chinese government to the disease outbreak.

“This training is very interesting, and has increased our understanding of the prevention and control measures against the epidemic,” she said.

–IANS

rs/