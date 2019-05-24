Chinese Vice President to arrive in Pakistan

Islamabad, May 26 (IANS) Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will arrive in Islamabad on Sunday on a three-day visit to Pakistan, the government announced.

“The visit is in continuation of high-level exchanges between the two countries, which have acquired an increased momentum since Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China in November 2018 and his participation in the 2nd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing in April 2019,” Foreign Office spokesman Muhammad Faisal said.

According to Faisal, Wang will call on President Arif Alvi and Imran Khan, reports The News International.

A number of MoUs and agreements will be signed during the visit. The Chinese Vice President will also inaugurate projects to enhance bilateral cooperation.

“The visit of the Vice President underscores the vitality of the time-tested and all-weather relationship between Pakistan and China.

“It would reinforce the strength of bilateral ties and impart further impetus to the growing, multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields,” Faisal added.

–IANS

ksk/mr