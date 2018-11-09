Chip, Joanna Gaines returning to TV

Los Angeles, Nov 10 (IANS) Chip and Joanna Gaines, stars of home improvement show “Fixer Upper”, are expanding their empire and making a return to television.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show” starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, the two of them announced they are getting their own TV network.

“We signed a non-disclosure and it said quote unquote you can tell your mother, but that’s it,” Chip quipped after Fallon asked if the couple would ever return to TV, reports people.com.

“So mom, I just wanted to make a quick announcement, we are coming back to television. You are going to get to see the kids grow up, you are going to see us, well maybe a six-month delay like the rest of the world, but we are excited to be back.”

Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano confirmed the news in an exclusive statement to people.com.

“We are excited to share that we are currently in the early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle-focused media network for Magnolia. The details surrounding this opportunity remain a work in progress, but together, our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique, inspiring and family-friendly content,” said Marsicano.

In partnership with Discovery Inc., which also owns HGTV, the new network will be the latest addition to Chip and Joanna’s massive list of successful businesses including their lifestyle magazine The Magnolia Journal — published by Meredith, People’s parent company — the new Magnolia Table restaurant and their product line at Target, as well as the ever-expanding Magnolia Market at the Silos, which has turned Waco, Texas, into a tourist destination.

They have dozens of other projects, ranging from vacation rentals to memoirs, cookbooks and Joanna’s latest design book.

–IANS

nv/rb/vm