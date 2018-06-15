Chitrangada Singh to endorse hosiery brand

Kolkata, June 18 (IANS) Model and Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh has been roped in to endorse the fashionable female wear segment of hosiery brand Dollar Industries, it was announced on Monday.

Dollar Industries Managing Director Vinod Kumar Gupta said Chitrangada features in a new ad campaign, shot in Bangkok, that showcases products like leggings, capris and inner wears.

The company forayed into the fashionable female wear segment under the brand name Dollar Missy in 2014.

“She represents today’s elegant and vivacious woman who takes on the world, beaming with confidence. We have recently shot a new ad campaign with her where she showcases our product style with loads of panache,” said Gupta in a statement.

The company has four manufacturing units in Kolkata, Tirupur (Tamil Nadu), Delhi and Ludhiana, and enjoys a 15 per cent market share in the branded hosiery segment in India.

It has recently started business in the African market with Nigeria to enhance export revenue. The company’s existing export markets are the Gulf, Middle East and Nepal.

–IANS

