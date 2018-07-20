Chloe Bennet, Logan Paul make red carpet debut

San Diego, July 23 (IANS) Actors Chloe Bennet and Logan Paul walked their first red carpet together as a couple at the Comic-Con event here.

Bennet was spotted wearing a pink one-shoulder dress, while Paul kept it casual by opting a plain black t-shirt and matching pants.

The 26-year-old Bennet recently admitted on Twitter that she is dating Paul after getting questions from fans as to why she would date the popular-but-reviled YouTube personality, reports etonline.com.

Paul was criticised for posting a video of him repeatedly tasing of a dead rat he found in his home.

Such antics of Paul have led to the cancellation of a YouTube project and the temporary demonetisation of his YouTube channel, which has some 17 million subscribers.

Also, “The Agents of Shield” star explained to the fan who asked why she was dating him: “Cause he’s kind, creative, funny, vibrantly curious about life, weird as f**k in all the best ways, a big dork, and he’s one of my best friends. It doesn’t make sense to a lot of people, but it doesn’t have too. He’s changed my life for the better and I’ve done the same for him.”

