Chloe Moretz admits she is single

Los Angeles, Aug 1 (IANS) Actress Chloe Moretz says she is “single and doing good” following her split from Brooklyn Beckham in March.

She said she was enjoying the single life, when she appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Monday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

After being asked whether she was still a couple with the budding photographer, the actress confessed they were “friends”.

She said: “I’m okay. I’m single. I’m 21, I’m single, I’m good.”

She has been focusing on her work since her split from boyfriend.

The two had been dating on and off for a number of years, but rekindled their romance in September 2017, when Brooklyn moved to the US to study photography.

Following the split, the son of soccer legend David Beckham was spotted locking lips with model Lexi Wood.

However, he has now appeared to have found love again with Abi Manzoni, who he joined for lunch here earlier this week.

–IANS

nn/rb