‘Chocolate face’ remark for actors, not Priyanka: Vijayvargiya

Bhopal, Jan 27 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has sought to clarify that his “chocolate face” remark — an oblique reference to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi — was meant for actors and not her.

On Saturday, Vijayvargiya had said: “Congress has no face. Therefore, they have brought a ‘chocolate face’ as the party lacks confidence.”

His remark had created a stir of sorts.

The statement was associated with Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into active politics. She was appointed Congress’ General Secretary and In-charge of east Uttar Pradesh recently.

Writing on Twitter later on Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said he had referred to Bollywood actors.

He also slammed a news channel for “twisting” his statement.

–IANS

