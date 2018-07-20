Choksi took citizenship of Antigua in November 2017

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Fugitive diamond jeweller Mehul Choksi wanted in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case along with his nephew Nirav Modi had taken the citizenship of Antigua in November 2017 after “robust due diligence”, an Antiguan newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Citing Indian media reports, the daily ‘Antigua Observer’ sent a questionnaire to the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) of Antigua about Choksi.

“Choksi was granted citizenship by registration in November 2017 and he swore the Oath of Allegiance in Antigua on January 15, 2018,” the CIU said in response.

According to CIU, Choksi’s application was granted “after robust due diligence and international investigation by reputable agencies, including the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) and the CARICOM Implementing Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS)”.

The CIU also said that “the 2017 investigation revealed no derogatory information about Choksi”.

The CBI and the ED have been probing the multi-crore fraud allegedly committed between 2011-2017.

–IANS

