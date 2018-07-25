Cholamandalam Investment posts 36% growth in net profit

Chennai, July 26 (IANS) Non-banking finance company (NBFC) Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd on Thursday said it closed the first quarter of the current fiscal with 36 per cent growth in net profit.

In a statement issued here the company said it closed the quarter ended June 30, 2018 with a net profit of Rs 285 crore, up from Rs 210 crore posted for the corresponding period previous year.

For the period under review, the company’s total income stood at Rs.1,597 crore, up from Rs.1,296 crore earned during the first quarter of last fiscal.

–IANS

vj/vd