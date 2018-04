New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Girish Chondankar was on Thursday appointed president of Congress’ Goa unit, replacing Shantaram Naik, a party statement said.

Party President Rahul Ganhi had taken the decision, said General Seceratary Ashok Gehlot in the statement.

“The party appreciates the hard work and contribution of Shantaram Naik, who will be stepping down from his responsibility as PCC President of Goa,” he added.

–IANS

