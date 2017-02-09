Choose CM democratically: Arvind Swami

Chennai, Feb 9 (IANS) Actor Arvind Swami on Thursday said the people of Tamil Nadu have a right to choose their Chief Minister in a democratic manner.

“Please contact your MLA, local party representative and tell them to represent your wishes on the choice of the CM, democratically. Whoever you might support,” Arvind tweeted.

He also shared a list of area-wise MLAs with contact numbers. “Please verify and express your opinion strongly.”

Arvind Swami is among Tamil actors like Kamal Haasan and R. Madhavan to comment on the stand-off between AIADMK leaders O. Panneerselvam and V.K. Sasikala.

On the career front, Arvind is basking in the success of his latest Tamil film “Bogan” and is currently shooting Tamil thriller “Sathuranga Vettai 2”.

–IANS

hp/rb/mr