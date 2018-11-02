Chopped corpse recovered in Bengal, couple arrested

Kolkata, Nov 8 (IANS) A severed body of a 26-year-old man was recovered in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district after he was reported missing from his residence and a couple arrested for his murder, police said on Thursday.

“Abdul Hassan a resident of Jojra was reported missing on November 5 after which we started an investigation and the next day his body was found near the embankment. In course of investigation, we found that he was in an illicit relationship with a married woman, Marjina Bibi, 36,” an official of Madhyamgram Police Station said.

According to him, prime accused Zakir Hossain, 45, suspected his wife and that day he caught them red-handed. In a fit of rage, Hossain, who is a butcher by profession, killed Abdul and later chopped his body to hide the evidence.

“The couple have been arrested and based on their statements, head and other body parts were recovered from a dumping ground at a different location,” he added.

–IANS

