Choreographer Bobby Newberry in India for masterclass

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Choreographer Bobby Newberry, known for choreographing international music artistes such as Pussycat Dolls, Missy Elliott, Pink, Nicki Minaj and Eminem, is on his maiden visit to India for a two-day masterclass.

“This is my first visit and my first ever masterclass in India. I am excited to train aspiring dancers and I am looking forward to a great time,” Newberry said in a statement.

Ashley Lobo’s The Danceworx, which trains students in various international dance styles, is the institute partner for Newberry’s two-day Jazz Funk masterclass, to be held in Mumbai on September 1 and in New Delhi the following day.

The Dancerworx has partnered with Events Maniac to bring Newberry here.

Lobo said: “It’s great to have Bobby Newberry in India for his masterclass. It will be a great exposure and learning for the aspiring student dancers from The Danceworx.”

As part of his visit to India, Newberry also plans to make a music video for which he will select the best dancers from the workshops.

