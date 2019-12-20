Choudhary takes over as chief of IAF’s Maintenance Command

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) Air Marshal Shashiker Choudhary, who on Wednesday took over the chief of the Indian Air Force’s Maintenance Command, said that there is need to continue with “unflinching determination” towards indigenisation and self-reliance, to reduce dependence on foreign vendors.

He urged the field commanders to pay attention not only to production goals but also to quality of life and welfare of personnel and families at their respective stations.

Taking charge as the Nagpur-based command as its 36th Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, the Air Marshal was presented a guard of honour and addressed the field commanders in the ongoing Commanders’ Conclave and shared his vision for the Maintenance Command.

Commissioned in the Indian Air Force as an engineer in the Aeronautical Engineering (Mechanical) branch on August 29, 1984, he is a post graduate from IIT-Kharagpur and is an alumnus of Defence Service Staff Collage and the prestigious National Defence College.

He was Air Officer in Charge, Maintenance at the Air HQ in New Delhi before assuming his present charge.

During his career of 35 Years, he has held several important command and staff assignments which include Assistant Chief of Air Staff, Engineering, at Air Headquarters, the Senior Maintenance Staff Officer at the Southern Air Command, Air Officer Commanding of a premier Base Repair Depot and Deputy Air Attache at the Indian Embassy in Moscow.

He has been commended by AOC-in-C Western Air Command and Chief of the Air Staff.

