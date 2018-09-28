Chouhan asks EC to act against those making ‘false complaints’

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday urged the Election Commission (EC) to take action against those making “false complaints”.

Chouhan led a delegation to the EC and submitted a memorandum.

He said that the opposition was levelling baseless allegations and spreading canards in the poll-bound state. He said recently, the Congress had complained of 60 lakh bogus voters in the state, which was found false by the poll panel.

He said that such false allegations not only spoil the state’s image but also raise questions over EC’s integrity.

He said the Commission should take action against parties making such baseless allegations.

He also requested the EC to properly define the term “paid news”.

