Chouhan’s kin among loan waiver beneficiaries: Rahul

Bhind/Murena/Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh), May 8 (IANS) Responding to former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s charges of discrepancies in farm loan waiver, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the brother and son of Chouhan’s uncle are also beneficiaries of the scheme.

Addressing election rallies in Bhind, Murena and Gwalior in the state, the Congress leader attacked Chouhan, saying: “Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that Chouhan’s brother and his uncle’s son have also availed the loan waiver scheme.”

According to the state government’s claims, up to Rs 2 lakh loan waiver has been availed by 21 lakh farmers in Madhya Pradesh.

Referring to the waiver of farmers’ loan, Gandhi told Kamal Nath: “Show me the list that you were showing on mobile phone. Whose names are there?”

To this, Kamal Nath said that the list includes the names of former Chief Minister’s brother Rohit Singh Chouhan and his uncle’s son.

Ruling out the possibility of return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power, Gandhi said: “Modi isn’t returning. The flop show is over…the time has come. Just look at their (BJP leaders’) faces, see their energy level. The glow from their faces has vanished…they are losing.”

–IANS

hindi-nir/