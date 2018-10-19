Chris Carmack marries girlfriend Erin Slaver

Nashville, Oct 23 (IANS) “The O.C.” star Chris Carmack and his longtime girlfriend Erin Slaver are married now.

The actor announced the news by sharing two photographs of the newlyweds on their big day at Mint Springs Farm in Nolensville, Tennessee on October 19.

“Chris and I are overjoyed to now be husband and wife,” Slaver told people.com.

“The wedding, although a blur, couldn’t have been a more perfect beginning to the adventure that lies ahead for our family.”

Carmack’s “Nashville” co-star Sam Palladio also posted several photographs from the nuptials.

Carmack, 37, met Slaver through “Nashville”. She was playing the violin in a band with Palladio, who played Gunnar, and also appeared on the show as one of Juliette Barnes’ (Hayden Panettiere) backup singers.

During a night out, Carmack was impressed by her performance, and they became friends. A year later, they started dating.

The two got engaged in March 2016.

“I proposed on a rooftop at a hotel in New York,” he said.

“I hired a little gypsy jazz quartet to play some of our favourite songs. I even fooled her into dressing up so we could take nice pictures.”

They welcomed a daughter on August 30, 2016.

