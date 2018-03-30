Chris Evans feels Chadwick Boseman should win an Oscar

Los Angeles, April 6 (IANS) Actor Chris Evans, who is seen with the army of Wakanda in the latest trailer of the forthcoming superhero film “Avengers: Infinity War”, says actor Chadwick Boseman should get an Oscar.

Boseman is best known for playing Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It was great working with Chadwick Boseman. He is just a powerhouse. He really is so talented. In my opinion he should have an Oscar already. His dedication to the role shows on this movie as well,” Evans said in a statement to IANS.

Wakanda is a powerful ally, as seen in “Black Panther”, and an untapped, dependable resource for at least Captain America. Stepping into the world of Wakanda has been quite exciting for him.

Evans said: “It’s exciting to change up the scenery. Each character has an environment that they fit in, and it’s nice to move some of those pieces around and cross some lines. I feel really lucky that I got to be the one to go and infiltrate Wakanda.”

Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War”, which features an ensemble of superheroes, will release in India on April 27.

