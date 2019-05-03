Chris Gayle named Jason Holder’s deputy for World Cup

Dublin, May 7 (IANS) Chris Gayle has been named as the vice captain of West Indies for the upcoming World Cup slated to be held in England and Wales from May 30.

Gayle, a former captain who last led West Indies in ODIs in June 2010, will be the deputy for Jason Holder in what is set to be his final ODI tournament.

“It is always an honour to represent the West Indies in any format and this World Cup for me is special. As a senior player it is my responsibility to support the captain and everyone else in the team,” Gayle said.

“This will probably be the biggest World Cup, so there will be great expectations and I know we will do very well for the people of the West Indies,” he added.

A veteran of 289 ODIs, Gayle is not a part of the West Indies team currently playing tri-nation series in Ireland.

Meanwhile, Shai Hope, who made a career-best 170 and added a record opening stand of 365 with John Campbell in the opening game against Ireland on Sunday, has been named as the vice captain for the ongoing series.

“It’s a tremendous honour to be appointed vice captain for this series here in Ireland. Ahead of this tournament I was asked to take on this role and I was happy to accept. Anything I’m asked to do for West Indies cricket I’m always happy and willing to put my hand up, so this is great,” Hope said.

West Indies will open their World Cup campaign against Pakistan at Trent Bridge on May 31.

–IANS

aak/in