Chris Hemsworth recounts childhood memory

Los Angeles, April 29 (IANS) Actor Chris Hemsworth turned nostalgic about having got a chance with his “Avengers” colleagues to cement their Hollywood legacy, literally.

The actors behind the Marvel superheroes recently received special spots on the Hollywood Walk of Fame just before their film “Avengers: Endgame” opened in theatres.

Days later, on Sunday, Hemsworth, who portrays Thor, recalled the special moment on Twitter, sharing a sweet childhood memory and a shout-out to his co-stars, reported variety.com.

“I remember many years ago carving my name into wet concrete on the sidewalk outside my grandmas place, little did I know that years on those skills would come in handy,” he wrote.

“Honoured to share this moment with my Avenging mates on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Hemsworth added.

Chris Evans (Captain America), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk) and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige were also honoured with the achievement, and all were on hand for a special imprinting ceremony.

Ruffalo also expressed his excitement, writing on Twitter earlier this week: “What an honour to have the legacy of Marvel Studios’ Avengers live on forever…”

